Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Hazardous drinking (HD) and substance use (SU) can lead to disinhibited behaviour and are both growing public health problems among Southern African youths. We investigated the prevalence of SU and HD and their association with risky sexual behaviour among youth in Zimbabwe.



DESIGN: Data analysis from a population-based survey conducted between October 2021 and June 2022 to ascertain the outcomes of a cluster randomised trial (CHIEDZA: Trial registration number:NCT03719521). Trial Stage: Post-results. SETTING: 24 communities in three provinces in Zimbabwe. PARTICIPANTS: Youth aged 18-24 years living in randomly selected households. OUTCOME MEASURES: HD was defined as an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test score ≥8, SU was defined as ever use of ≥1 commonly used substances in the local setting.



RESULTS: Of 17 585 participants eligible for this analysis, 61% were women and the median age was 20 (IQR: 19-22) years. Overall, 4.5% and 7.0% of participants reported HD and SU, respectively. Men had a substantially higher prevalence than women of HD (8.2% vs 1.9%) and SU (15.1% vs 1.5%). Among men, after adjusting for socio-demographic factors, we found increased odds of having >1 sexual partner in those who engaged in SU (adjusted OR (aOR)=2.67, 95% CI: 2.21 to 3.22), HD (aOR=3.40, 95% CI: 2.71 to 4.26) and concurrent HD and SU (aOR=4.57,95% CI: 3.59 to 5.81) compared with those who did not engage in HD or SU. Similarly, there were increased odds of receiving/providing transactional sex among men who engaged in SU (aOR=2.51, 95% CI: 1.68 to 3.74), HD (aOR=3.60, 95% CI: 2.24 to 5.79), and concurrent HD and SU (aOR=7.74, 95% CI: 5.44 to 11.0). SU was associated with 22% increased odds of inconsistent condom use in men (aOR=1.22, 95% CI: 1.03 to 1.47). In women, the odds of having >1 sexual partner and having transactional sex were also increased among those who engaged in SU and HD.



CONCLUSION: SU and HD are associated with sexual behaviours that increase the risk of HIV acquisition in youth. Sexual and reproductive health interventions must consider HD and SU as potential drivers of risky sexual behaviour in youths.

