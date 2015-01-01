|
Citation
|
Guo Y, Dai CL, Ward RM, Mason WA. Cannabis 2024; 6(4): 23-32.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Research Society on Marijuana)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38883276
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Risky alcohol use patterns, characterized by heavy episodic drinking (HED) and alcohol-induced blackout, are prevalent in college students. However, it is not clear if experiencing HED and blackout among college-attending cannabis users heightens risk for adverse cannabis use consequences. The purpose of this study was to examine whether heavy episodic drinking and blackout episodes moderate the relationship between cannabis consumption and cannabis use consequences among college students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol-induced blackout; cannabis consumption; cannabis use consequences; college undergraduate students; heavy episodic drinking (HED)