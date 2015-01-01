Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Risky alcohol use patterns, characterized by heavy episodic drinking (HED) and alcohol-induced blackout, are prevalent in college students. However, it is not clear if experiencing HED and blackout among college-attending cannabis users heightens risk for adverse cannabis use consequences. The purpose of this study was to examine whether heavy episodic drinking and blackout episodes moderate the relationship between cannabis consumption and cannabis use consequences among college students.



METHODS: Undergraduate college students (n = 4331) were recruited from a Midwest University in 2021. This analysis used a subset of data from past 6-month cannabis users (n= 772; 17.8% of the full sample). Among cannabis users, 64.5% identified as female and 87.8% were White with an average age of 19.99 (SD=2.88). A linear regression was conducted with two two-way interactions of cannabis consumption and HED frequency as well as cannabis consumption and alcohol-induced blackout episodes.



RESULTS: Results showed a statistically significant positive association between cannabis consumption and cannabis use consequences (B=0.73, p<.001), adjusting for the other variables in the model. Blackout, but not HED, was a significant moderator (B=0.19, p=.003).



DISCUSSION: The findings of this study indicate that blackout experiences amplify the relationship between cannabis use and cannabis-related consequences among college students. This underscores that blackouts not only signal a risk of problematic drinking but also exacerbate the association between cannabis use and its negative consequences.



CONCLUSION: Findings may inform college campus interventions targeting cannabis and alcohol concurrent-users who experience alcohol-induced blackouts to reduce their additional risk for cannabis-related consequences.

Language: en