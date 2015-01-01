SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guo Y, Dai CL, Ward RM, Mason WA. Cannabis 2024; 6(4): 23-32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Research Society on Marijuana)

DOI

10.26828/cannabis/2023/000193

PMID

38883276

PMCID

PMC11178058

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Risky alcohol use patterns, characterized by heavy episodic drinking (HED) and alcohol-induced blackout, are prevalent in college students. However, it is not clear if experiencing HED and blackout among college-attending cannabis users heightens risk for adverse cannabis use consequences. The purpose of this study was to examine whether heavy episodic drinking and blackout episodes moderate the relationship between cannabis consumption and cannabis use consequences among college students.

METHODS: Undergraduate college students (n = 4331) were recruited from a Midwest University in 2021. This analysis used a subset of data from past 6-month cannabis users (n= 772; 17.8% of the full sample). Among cannabis users, 64.5% identified as female and 87.8% were White with an average age of 19.99 (SD=2.88). A linear regression was conducted with two two-way interactions of cannabis consumption and HED frequency as well as cannabis consumption and alcohol-induced blackout episodes.

RESULTS: Results showed a statistically significant positive association between cannabis consumption and cannabis use consequences (B=0.73, p<.001), adjusting for the other variables in the model. Blackout, but not HED, was a significant moderator (B=0.19, p=.003).

DISCUSSION: The findings of this study indicate that blackout experiences amplify the relationship between cannabis use and cannabis-related consequences among college students. This underscores that blackouts not only signal a risk of problematic drinking but also exacerbate the association between cannabis use and its negative consequences.

CONCLUSION: Findings may inform college campus interventions targeting cannabis and alcohol concurrent-users who experience alcohol-induced blackouts to reduce their additional risk for cannabis-related consequences.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol-induced blackout; cannabis consumption; cannabis use consequences; college undergraduate students; heavy episodic drinking (HED)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print