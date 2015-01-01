SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vieira JL, Snaychuk LA, Milicevic J, Hodgins DC, Shead NW, Keough MT, Kim HS. Cannabis 2024; 6(4): 111-126.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Research Society on Marijuana)

DOI

10.26828/cannabis/2023/000190

PMID

38883277

PMCID

PMC11178067

Abstract

Problematic cannabis use is highly prevalent among postsecondary students. Consequently, there is a need to examine risk factors associated with problematic cannabis use in this population. The present study investigated whether emotion dysregulation mediates the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and problematic cannabis use, and whether affective impulsivity (negative and positive urgency) uniquely moderates this relationship. Participants consisted of current cannabis users (N = 586) recruited from five universities across Canada. Participants completed an online survey containing self-report measures of ACEs, emotion dysregulation, negative and positive urgency, and problematic cannabis use. Among the sample of postsecondary students, 36% (n = 213) met the threshold for problematic cannabis use. Moderated-mediation analyses revealed that ACEs were positively associated with emotion dysregulation and problematic cannabis use. There was also a significant indirect effect of emotion dysregulation on the association between ACEs and problematic cannabis use at moderate and high (but not low) levels of negative urgency, and at moderate and high (but not low) levels of positive urgency. The moderated-mediation models remained significant when controlling for other facets of impulsivity.

RESULTS suggest that elevated levels of emotion dysregulation and urgency are important proximal risk factors for problematic cannabis use among postsecondary students with a history of ACEs. While ACEs cannot be modified given their occurrence in the past, interventions that aim to build mindfulness and adaptive emotion regulation skills may be beneficial for reducing the likelihood that these students will engage in impulsive behaviors, such as cannabis use, when experiencing emotional distress.


Language: en

Keywords

emotion dysregulation; adverse childhood experiences; affective impulsivity; postsecondary students; problematic cannabis use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print