Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Individuals with anxiety frequently use cannabis to cope and are at greater risk for developing probable cannabis use disorder (CUD). Previous literature suggests avoidant coping styles are associated with higher anxiety levels and risk for problematic cannabis use, while action-oriented coping is associated with lower anxiety and problematic cannabis use. No studies have examined whether anxiety and action-oriented coping or avoidant coping interact to influence risk for CUD, which was the aim of the present study.



METHOD: College students were recruited as part of a cross-sectional study on cannabis use. Participants (N = 371; 72.2% female) completed the Depression Anxiety and Stress Subscale (DASS-21), Cannabis Use Disorder Identification Test-Revised (CUDIT-R), and the Brief-COPE (B-COPE).



RESULTS: The data were analyzed using logistic moderation analysis. After controlling for gender, anxiety was a positive significant predictor of probable CUD, but action-oriented coping and avoidant coping were not. The interaction between anxiety and avoidant coping on probable CUD was significant, indicating that participants with high avoidant coping (regardless of high or low anxiety) and those with high anxiety (even with low avoidant coping) were more likely to have probable CUD than those with both low anxiety and low avoidant coping. No significant interaction was observed with action-oriented coping.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that avoidant coping, but not action-oriented coping, influences the relationship between anxiety and risk for probable CUD.



FINDINGS emphasize the importance of targeting both anxiety and avoidant coping when considering risk for probable CUD.

Language: en