|
Citation
|
Blessing A, Russell PD, Stout MS, Barerra-Barker J, Morissette SB. Cannabis 2024; 6(4): 15-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Research Society on Marijuana)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38883279
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with anxiety frequently use cannabis to cope and are at greater risk for developing probable cannabis use disorder (CUD). Previous literature suggests avoidant coping styles are associated with higher anxiety levels and risk for problematic cannabis use, while action-oriented coping is associated with lower anxiety and problematic cannabis use. No studies have examined whether anxiety and action-oriented coping or avoidant coping interact to influence risk for CUD, which was the aim of the present study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; college students; avoidant coping; action-oriented coping; cannabis use disorder