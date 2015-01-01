|
Blair AL, Clawson AH, Keirns NG, Mullins LL, Chaney JM, Cole AB. Cannabis 2024; 6(4): 127-145.
38883281
OBJECTIVE: Cannabis vaping is increasing among college students. There is little information on risk factors for vaping cannabis. Consistent with the self-medication hypothesis, experiencing depressive symptoms and having a chronic medical condition (CMC) are associated with cannabis use among young adults. Individuals who experience both risk factors may be at higher risk for cannabis vaping. This study examined cross-sectional associations between depressive symptoms, CMC status, and cannabis vaping, and identified the moderating role of CMC status on depressive symptoms and cannabis vaping.
COVID-19; depression; college student; cannabis vaping; chronic medical condition; self-medication hypothesis