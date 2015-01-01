Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cannabis vaping is increasing among college students. There is little information on risk factors for vaping cannabis. Consistent with the self-medication hypothesis, experiencing depressive symptoms and having a chronic medical condition (CMC) are associated with cannabis use among young adults. Individuals who experience both risk factors may be at higher risk for cannabis vaping. This study examined cross-sectional associations between depressive symptoms, CMC status, and cannabis vaping, and identified the moderating role of CMC status on depressive symptoms and cannabis vaping.



METHOD: College students (N = 3,742) self-reported on depressive symptoms, CMC status, and lifetime and current cannabis vaping (i.e., cannabis vaporizers; electronic nicotine devices to use cannabis). Data were collected Fall 2017 until Spring 2021. The sample was predominantly female (70.9%) and White (75.4%). Regression analyses were used.



RESULTS: Greater depressive symptoms were related to increased likelihood of cannabis vaping across outcomes. Having a CMC was related to lifetime history of cannabis vaporizing. CMC status moderated the associations between depressive symptoms and lifetime cannabis vaporizing. Depressive symptoms were only a risk factor for cannabis vaporizing among college students without a CMC, not those with a CMC.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions that teach adaptive ways of coping with depressive symptoms and the potential demands of managing a CMC in college are needed. Comprehensive programs for college students, with and without CMCs, are needed to support those with comorbid depression and cannabis vaping use.

