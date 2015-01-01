Abstract

Corrosive poisoning is common in developing countries like India. It is mainly due to accidental consumption in children, whereas suicide is the usual intent in adults. It leads to devastating injuries, to the upper gastrointestinal tract such as necrosis and perforation. The long-term complications include stricture formation and gastric outlet obstruction. Here, we present the case of a 50-year-old male with an alleged history of corrosive acid ingestion. On contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CECT) of the abdomen, there was an absence of wall enhancement of the stomach and the first part of the duodenum, which was suggestive of necrosis or gangrenous changes with signs of impending perforation of the stomach and the first part of the duodenum. The patient was immediately taken up for surgery, and the intraoperative findings were consistent with the imaging findings.

