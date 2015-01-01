Abstract

Background Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are considered a major public health threat. The causes of RTAs are multifactorial, comprising both human and non-human factors. RTAs may result not only in detrimental health consequences but also in serious economic burdens. This study aimed to provide a retrospective overview of the health and economic impacts of RTAs in Jordan during the period 2013-2021, including the implemented multisectoral mitigation strategies.



METHODology This study presents a retrospective chart review of the traffic reports published by the Public Security Directorate (PSD) in Jordan during the period 2013-2021. The examined variables were the total number of road accidents involving human injuries per year, average road accidents per day, annual deaths, average deaths per day, deaths per 100,000 population, annual number of injuries, average number of injuries per day, severity of human injury, number of registered vehicles, and the annual financial costs. Data were extracted from PSD reports and presented descriptively.



RESULTS The number of registered vehicles has risen from 1,263,754 in 2013 to 1,795,215 in 2021 with a 42.1% increase. This was also associated with an increase in the average RTAs per day from 28.0 in 2013 to 30.8 in 2021. The total number of RTAs that involved human injuries during the period 2013-2021 fluctuated with 8,451 in 2020 (lowest) and 11,241 in 2021 (highest). In the same period, annual deaths caused by RTAs peaked in 2013 with 768 deaths (highest) compared to 461 in 2020 (lowest). In the five years from 2017 to 2021, the total financial cost of RTAs in Jordan was nearly 1.561 billion Jordanian Dinars (~2.2 billion U.S. dollars) compared to 1.363 billion Jordanian Dinars (~1.92 billion U.S. dollars) in the five years from 2012 to 2016.



CONCLUSIONS Targeting human and road infrastructure factors through effective government-society partnerships is crucial in mitigating the health and economic burden of RTAs in Jordan. More strict enforcement of traffic laws, along with incremental increases in the penalties for dangerous traffic violations, and regular road safety campaigns are expected to provide more control over the human factors of RTAs. Further research is needed to evaluate the impact of the recently amended traffic law on the trends of RTAs in the country.

Language: en