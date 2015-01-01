Abstract

Introduction The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in India prohibits sexual engagement among individuals under 18 years old. However, societal variables also affect many teenagers' consensual sexual activities. Little research has been conducted on the legal ramifications for consenting to sexual action under the POCSO Act. This study examined consensual sexual assault cases under the POCSO Act and their possible outcome.



METHODology Five years of medicolegal records from a tertiary hospital were analyzed for sexual assault victims aged <18 years. Descriptive statistics were used to analyze victim demographics, literacy, sexual acts, reporting patterns, and accused-victim relationships. Result A total of 410 instances of sexual assault were recorded, and 29% involved victims between the ages of 16 and 18. Most victims (73.9%) in this age range were literate, and 85.7% provided consent for sexual relations. Parents or guardians reported all cases, and most of the accused were victims' friends.



DISCUSSION The POCSO Act offers legal safeguards for sexual abuse and exploitation. However, their use in adolescent sexual consent has raised concerns. The Law Commission of India's refusal to reassess the POCSO Act's age barrier for sexual consent emphasizes the need for a child-centric approach to negotiating complex teenage relationships.



CONCLUSION Balancing legal obligations and developmental needs is essential to addressing consensual sexual acts under the POCSO Act. While sensitively implementing the law, stakeholders must focus on their children's best interests and healthy development. Child-friendly environments and support systems empower victims and reduce trauma in teenage relationships.

