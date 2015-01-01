Abstract

Introduction Recent literature reveals that psychological factors such as resilience and coping mechanisms can act as buffers against suicide risk. Indian literature on the interplay between psychological risk and protective factors of suicidal behavior is scarce.



METHODS A cross-sectional descriptive study was done among suicide attempters in a tertiary care hospital in Southern India. A semi-structured proforma was used to obtain sociodemographic data and suicide attempt characteristics. Suicide intent, lethality, stressful life events, perceived stress, subjective distress, coping strategies, and resilience were recorded using standard rating scales. Inferential analyses were carried out with p≤ 0.05 set as statistical significance.



RESULTS Pesticide poisoning (46.7%) was the most common mode of suicide attempt. Significant gender differences emerged in the mode of suicide attempt, coping strategies, and resilience. Depression (48.7%) was the most common psychiatric comorbidity. Increased perceived stress was associated with the presence of psychiatric comorbidity, past history of suicide attempts, and high-intent suicide attempts. Maladaptive coping strategies were associated with substance abuse and a history of past suicide attempts. Low resilience levels were associated with hanging attempts, psychiatric or substance use disorder comorbidity, past history of suicide attempts, high-intent suicide attempts, and less lethal suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION Perceived stress levels, coping strategies, and resilience have significant relationships with suicidal behavior and act as avenues for suicide prevention efforts.

