Abstract

There are approximately 180 000 deaths per year from thermal burn injury worldwide. Most burn injuries can be treated in local hospitals but 6.5% require specialist burn care. The initial ED assessment, resuscitation and critical care of the severely burned patient present significant challenges and require a multidisciplinary approach. The management of these patients in the resuscitation room impacts on the effectiveness of continuing care in the intensive care unit. The scope of the present practice review is the immediate management of the adult patient with severe burns, including inhalation injury and burn shock. The article uses an illustrative case to highlight recent developments including advanced airway management and the contemporary approach to assessment of fluid requirements and the type and volume of fluid resuscitation. There is discussion on new options for pain relief in the ED and the principles governing the early stages of burn intensive care. It does not discuss minor injuries, mass casualty events, chemical or radiation injuries, exfoliative or necrotising conditions or frost bite.

