BACKGROUND: Intensive care unit (ICU) admission and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) are associated with psychological distress and trauma. The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a series of additional long-lasting stressful and traumatic experiences. However, little is known about comorbid depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



OBJECTIVE: To examine the occurrence, co-occurrence, and persistence of clinically significant symptoms of depression and PTSD, and their predictive factors, in COVID-19 critical illness survivors.



METHOD: Single-centre prospective observational study in adult survivors of COVID-19 with ≥24 h of ICU admission. Patients were assessed one and 12 months after ICU discharge using the depression subscale of the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale and the Davidson Trauma Scale. Differences in isolated and comorbid symptoms of depression and PTSD between patients with and without IMV and predictors of the occurrence and persistence of symptoms of these mental disorders were analysed.



RESULTS: Eighty-nine patients (42 with IMV) completed the 1-month follow-up and 71 (34 with IMV) completed the 12-month follow-up. One month after discharge, 29.2% of patients had symptoms of depression and 36% had symptoms of PTSD; after one year, the respective figures were 32.4% and 31%. Coexistence of depressive and PTSD symptoms accounted for approximately half of all symptomatic cases. Isolated PTSD symptoms were more frequent in patients with IMV (p≤.014). The need for IMV was associated with the occurrence at one month (OR = 6.098, p = .005) and persistence at 12 months (OR = 3.271, p = .030) of symptoms of either of these two mental disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: Comorbid depressive and PTSD symptoms were highly frequent in our cohort of COVID-19 critical illness survivors. The need for IMV predicted short-term occurrence and long-term persistence of symptoms of these mental disorders, especially PTSD symptoms. The specific role of dyspnea in the association between IMV and post-ICU mental disorders deserves further investigation.Trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04422444.

