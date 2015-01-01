Abstract

Pregnancy due to rape during captivity in female hostages is a complex, devastating and extremely challenging issue for victims, families and medical staff and may raise difficult ethical and clinical issues. Literature on the subject is scarce. Females who became pregnant as a result of rape in captivity in recent history, especially Yazidi women in ISIS captivity, suffered from a wide range of mental disorders including; post-traumatic stress disorder in high prevalence, anxiety, depression, severe dissociative disorder, somatoform disorder and sexual functioning disorders. Higher levels of education and the absence of prior mental disorders predicted better post-traumatic growth. It is crucial to prepare the medical staff to all possible scenarios including a potential refusal of the victim to opt for abortion due to emotional or religious reasons. It is extremely important to respect the victim's wishes and autonomy while avoiding paternalism or prejudice but at the same time offering consultation when confusion arises.

Language: he