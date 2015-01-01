Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Communication tools have long been used to address complex social policy problems, known as wicked problems, in communities around the world. However, the challenge has remained, how do we measure the impact of social change with communication for development (C4D)? Evaluators recommend utilising evaluation tools that take a wider systems-based approach to assist in the evaluation of C4D projects. Health Communication Resources (HCR) Inc., a health promotion charity that supports C4D projects around the world, aimed to trial a tool to assist evaluation of a project addressing gender inequality, an underlying driver of family violence in the community.



METHODS: WickedLab's tool for systemic change was utilised to assist the evaluation of the complex adaptive system. The research team mapped the system that existed in Geraldton working towards addressing the wicked problem of gender inequality.



RESULTS: Mapping the system highlighted how integral C4D actions were in maintaining and strengthening the system as it works together towards gender equality in the community.



CONCLUSION: A systems-based approach can strengthen evaluation and demonstrates the role C4D projects play in addressing wicked problems in a defined location.



SO WHAT?: WickedLab's tool for systemic change provides significant potential for the evaluation of other health promotion and communication for development projects.

Language: en