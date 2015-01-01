|
Bahadurzada H, Edmondson A, Kerrissey M. Int. J. Public Health 2024; 69: e1607332.
38882559
OBJECTIVES: While psychological safety is recognized as valuable in healthcare, its relationship to resource constraints is not well understood. We investigate whether psychological safety mitigates the negative impact of resource constraints on employees.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Surveys and Questionnaires; Longitudinal Studies; burnout; Resilience, Psychological; SARS-CoV-2; crisis management; psychological safety; Personnel Turnover; conservation of resources; *Burnout, Professional/psychology/prevention & control; *COVID-19/prevention & control/psychology; *Health Personnel/psychology; Psychological Safety; turnover