Abstract

Many snakebite deaths in India may remain unreported as these patients still seek treatment from traditional healers or quacks. Though local and systemic toxicity due to snake envenomation is quite common, the clinical presentation as disseminated extensive tissue damage and ulceration is not seen. We present a lady who presented with extensive skin erosions with tissue necrosis in all four limbs and the trunk. The case was successfully managed with antisnake venom, wound debridement, and split skin grafting. Early antisnake venom halts the progression of tissue damage effects of snake venom. The future treatment of these extensive ulcerations may be the use of drugs that can inhibit the hydrolyzing enzymes of snake venom. The case also stresses the need for excellent wound care after the management of systemic envenomation with antivenom treatment.

Language: en