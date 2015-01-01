Abstract

Co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder is a major public health concern affecting millions of people. Although this disorder affects people from all groups, research shows that, when compared to White people, people of color systematically suffer worse chronicity and burden of disorder. Additionally, research shows that people of color endure a variety of barriers to accessing treatment and often require specialized or culturally appropriate care. Consequently, the array of treatments available must have been determined to be effective for people of color when they access treatment, and people of color must be well represented in research to ensure effective treatment. Therefore, randomized controlled trials testing treatments for this disorder must include racially diverse samples and ensure treatments are effective for all groups. Further, if they lack diversity, it is necessary to explore whether and how the process of conducting randomized controlled trials is biased toward the constrained inclusion of people of color. This study used a Matrix of Domination framework as an intersectional method to investigate this question. It assessed the inclusion of people by race and sex in randomized controlled trials for co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder. We found that people of color and White women are significantly underincluded in randomized controlled trials and that these studies are hegemonically, disciplinarily, and structurally biased in ways that facilitate the overrepresentation of White men and the underrepresentation of marginalized groups.

