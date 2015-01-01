Abstract

BACKGROUND: The safety monitoring unit (SMU) is a 4-bed unit designated for patients who require continual observation. Most experience some form of dementia, and agitation and aggression are not uncommon. When deescalation techniques do not work, request for help may be necessary. Referred to as Security Alert: Behavioral Assist (SABA), this system-wide message requires response from designated personnel. An increase in SABA events prompted this quality improvement project.



METHODS: A survey sent to all unit staff members identified a need for specialized training on the care and management of SMU patients. Education on dementia care and deescalation techniques was provided by a certified dementia specialist and a psychiatry advanced practice registered nurse. Staff expressed a need for defined SMU admission criteria and the establishment of patient care guidelines. Patient care guidelines were developed. A structured schedule was implemented, and dedicated staff were hired to provide familiarity for patients.



RESULTS: A postproject survey indicated a nonsignificant increase in staff satisfaction. Security Alert: Behavioral Assist events in the SMU decreased from an average of 3.6 to 1.75 episodes per month.



CONCLUSION: Caring for SMU patients creates unique challenges to staff. Staff confidence and satisfaction were higher after implementing new SABA policies. This project could be replicated on similar units with ongoing leadership support and staff education.

Language: en