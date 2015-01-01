Abstract

PURPOSE: Few studies have addressed beliefs about treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) among family members of people with OUD, particularly in rural communities. This study examined the beliefs of rural family members of people with OUD regarding treatment, including medication for OUD (MOUD), and recovery.



METHODS: Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with rural Vermont family members of people with OUD. Twenty family members completed interviews, and data were analyzed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Four primary themes related to beliefs about OUD treatment emerged: (1) MOUD is another form of addiction or dependency and should be used short-term; (2) essential OUD treatment components include residential and mental health services and a strong support network involving family; (3) readiness as a precursor to OUD treatment initiation; and (4) stigma as an impediment to OUD treatment and other health care services.



CONCLUSIONS: Rural family members valued mental health services and residential OUD treatment programs while raising concerns about MOUD and stigma in health care and the community. Several themes (e.g., MOUD as another form of addiction, residential treatment, and treatment readiness) were consistent with prior research. The belief that MOUD use should be short-term was inconsistent with the belief that OUD is a disease.



FINDINGS suggest a need for improved education on the effectiveness of MOUD for family members and on stigma for health care providers and community members.

