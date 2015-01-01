|
Citation
|
Walshe EA, Romer D, Aagaard N, Winston FK. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(6): e2417551.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38885000
|
Abstract
|
Graduated driver licensing laws (GDL) are the national strategy to address young driver motor vehicle crashes, which are a leading cause of injury and mortality for US teens.1 The basic tenets of GDL are to delay full licensure until older ages and impose driving restrictions under the intermediate license. However, despite GDL, crash rates remain high.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; *Automobile Driving/education