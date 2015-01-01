SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

LaFleur M, Miranker M. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jama.2024.10313

PMID

38884969

Abstract

To the Editor The Research Letter by Ms Lussier and Dr Lindholm1 quantified the number of drowning deaths of undocumented migrants in Southern California (Pacific Ocean, canals, and other water bodies) and Texas (Rio Grande River). During the periods assessed (2016-2019 and 2020-2023), the height of the border wall was increased in California but not in Texas. The authors reported that aquatic deaths increased in California but not in Texas and suggest that the difficulty in traversing the new US-Mexico border barrier in California may have led migrants to seek alternative aquatic entry routes. Furthermore, they surmise that the new routes of entry resulted in increased drownings...


Language: en
