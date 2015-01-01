Abstract

PURPOSE: Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and falls can be persistent side effects of cancer treatment. Standing postural sway and gait tests with body-worn, inertial sensors provide objective digital balance and gait measures that represent several different domains controlling mobility. Specific domains of balance and gait that related to neuropathy and falls are unknown. The aim of this study was to determine which domains of balance and gait differed between cancer survivors who report (1) CIPN symptoms versus no symptoms, (2) a history of falls in the past 6 months versus no falls, and (3) prospective falls over 12 months versus no falls.



METHODS: Postural sway during 30 seconds of quiet standing and gait characteristics from a 7-m timed up and go test were recorded with six synchronized inertial sensors (Opals by APDM Wearable Technologies, a Clario Company) in 425 older, female cancer survivors (age: 62 ± 6 years). A principal component analysis (PCA) approach was used to identify independent domains of mobility from 15 balance and gait measures.



RESULTS: PCA analysis revealed five independent domains (PC1 = sway amplitude, PC2 = gait pace, PC3 = sway frequency, PC4 = gait spatial-temporal, and PC5 = turning) that accounted for 81% of the variance of performance. Cancer survivors who reported CIPN symptoms had significantly higher sway frequency (PC3) than asymptomatic survivors. Past fallers had significantly larger sway area (PC1) and slower gait pace (PC2) than nonfallers. Prospective fallers showed a significantly smaller stride length (PC4) than nonfallers.



CONCLUSION: Digital balance and gait measures using wearable sensors during brief standing and walking tests provide objective metrics of CIPN-related mobility impairment and fall risk that could be useful for oncology clinical trials.

