Shah VV, Muzyka D, Guidarelli C, Sowalsky K, Horak FB, Winters-Stone KM. JCO precision oncology 2024; 8: e2300312.
(Copyright © 2024)
38885463
PURPOSE: Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and falls can be persistent side effects of cancer treatment. Standing postural sway and gait tests with body-worn, inertial sensors provide objective digital balance and gait measures that represent several different domains controlling mobility. Specific domains of balance and gait that related to neuropathy and falls are unknown. The aim of this study was to determine which domains of balance and gait differed between cancer survivors who report (1) CIPN symptoms versus no symptoms, (2) a history of falls in the past 6 months versus no falls, and (3) prospective falls over 12 months versus no falls.
Language: en
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; *Accidental Falls; *Antineoplastic Agents/adverse effects; *Cancer Survivors; *Peripheral Nervous System Diseases/chemically induced/physiopathology; *Postural Balance/drug effects; Gait/physiology; Neoplasms/drug therapy/complications