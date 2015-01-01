Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the injury mechanism and situational patterns of severe (absence >28 days) hamstring muscle injuries in professional male and female football (soccer) players.



METHODS: The data for males were sourced from Serie A clubs participating in both national and international competitions from 2018 to 2021. For the female cohort, hamstring injuries were identified during matches of the top national/international competitions from 2017 to 2023. Video footage was obtained, and three raters categorised injury mechanisms and situational patterns. Injuries were also examined according to the month, minute and location.



RESULTS: A total of 129 severe hamstring injuries were identified, with 64 occurring in females and 65 in males. Video analysis was possible for 29 (45%) female cases and 61 (94%) male cases. Female injuries had longer lay-off times (97.8 ± 77.1 days) than males (39.6 ± 20.9 days). Females had a higher proportion of indirect contact injuries (34%) than males (13%) and a lower proportion of non-contact injuries (66% vs. 87%). Four situational patterns were identified: running was the most common for both sexes, representing 59% of female injuries and 41% of male injuries. Over-stretching injuries were split across open and CKC scenarios but collectively explained nearly half (48%) of male injuries but only one in five (21%) female injuries. Kicking injuries had a higher proportion in females (17%) than males (10%). Injuries were more common in the second half for females and the first half for males.



CONCLUSION: Females had a higher proportion of indirect contact, running and kicking injuries and a lower proportion of non-contact and stretch-type injuries than males. Understanding injury patterns can inform tailored prevention programs, considering sex-specific differences. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV.

Language: en