Abstract

Brown J, James K, Lisk S, et al. Clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a brief accessible cognitive behavioural therapy programme for stress in school-aged adolescents (BESST): a cluster randomised controlled trial in the UK. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11: 504-15--In this Article, the Cohen's d value in the Results section for the secondary outcome of wellbeing was corrected from d=0·0006 to d=0·20. This correction has been made to the online version as of June 14, 2024.

Language: en