Cuervo LG, Villamizar CJ, Osorio L, Ospina MB, Cuervo DE, Cuervo D, Bula MO, Zapata P, Owens NJ, Hatcher-Roberts J, Martín EA, Piquero F, Pinilla LF, Martínez-Herrera E, Jaramillo C. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2024; 34: e100797.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.lana.2024.100797

38881689

PMC11179558

The authors wish to include the following description and link as a supplementary file:
The Laboratorio de Barrios Populares PopuLab at the Universidad del Valle in Cali, Colombia, is an innovative space dedicated to studying and applying ideas surrounding self-built neighbourhoods and urban development. Its primary goal is to bridge the gap between the aspirations of communities in popular neighbourhoods and the urban planning proposals from local governments. PopuLab has authorized the use of its video, 'Video participativo: movilidad comuna 18 Cali, Colombia'(16) to enhance this article with testimonies from users of health services. The video has close captioning with automatic multilingual translation.

https://youtu.be/4fUgx7osKfw?si=KA_t7wQrpK1Qpiv6.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/4fUgx7osKfw?si=KA_t7wQrpK1Qpiv6.


