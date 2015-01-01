Abstract

BACKGROUND: Conflict leads to the displacement of people, making it more difficult for them to cope with increasing stress. In war-affected regions, people use different strategies to cope with their stress. This study examines the coping strategies of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and those in host communities in war zones.



METHODS: People living in the IDP camp and host communities in Maiduguri, Nigeria were recruited using a convenient sampling strategy. A 28-item Hausa version of the Brief COPE Scale wasused for data collection. Data were analyzed using linear regression and presented as unstandardized beta (B) and standard error (SE).



RESULTS: A total of 562 participants were recruited (IDPs, n = 281; and the host communities, n = 281). Problem- and emotion-focused coping strategies were identified as the most common approaches used in host communities; however, dysfunctional strategies were morecommon among the IDPs. Age (younger or older adulthood) was identified as a predictor forthe use of emotion-, problem-, and dysfunctional-focused coping strategies.



CONCLUSION: Host communities were more likely to use a problem-and emotion-focused approach to coping, while IDPs were more likely to use dysfunctional strategies. Location and demographic factors (being single, aged 18-29years, >50 years and older) also influenced coping.

