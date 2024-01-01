Abstract

Adolescent psychiatric hospitalization for suicide-related crises continues to rise. Although previous reviews have identified frameworks for supporting youth as they return to school settings, there is a need to identify and address barriers to collaboration across hospitals and schools. This qualitative study explored school and hospital professional perspectives to inform a pathway toward partnership for improving practices for school reintegration. As part of a larger project that has been developing guidelines for adolescent school reintegration following psychiatric hospitalization for suicide-related crises, the present study explored professional perceptions of (a) school interactions during hospital stays and (b) recommendations for adolescents, families, school professionals, and hospital professionals. We conducted in-depth interviews with 19 school professionals and seven hospital professionals and analyzed transcribed interviews using Applied Thematic Analysis. Communication and collaboration emerged as cross-cutting themes across research questions, with additional themes considered across a continuum of care.



FINDINGS inform the ways in which professionals can collaborate to support adolescent recovery, spanning universal approaches implemented in advance of a crisis to approaches enacted during and following psychiatric care. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

