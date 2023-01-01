|
Richardson NM, Lamson AL, Schoemann AM, Cobb E, Renze T. Psychol. Trauma 2023; 15(Suppl 2): S297-S304.
38885426
OBJECTIVE: The current study evaluates the psychometric properties of the Protective and Compensatory Experiences Survey (PACES; Morris et al., 2018) within a military population. The study's aims are to evaluate if the PACES is a reliable measure to use with military samples and to examine the validity of the PACES measure when exploring protective experiences in relation to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and adult traumatic stress (ATS) in an active duty military sample.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Reproducibility of Results; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data; *Military Personnel/psychology; *Psychometrics/standards/instrumentation; *Resilience, Psychological; Surveys and Questionnaires/standards