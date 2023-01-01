Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Moral COVID-19 pandemic. This study aims to explore the relationship between moral injury (MI), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal behaviors approximately 1 year after the pandemic peaked in mainland China.



METHODS: An online survey was conducted from March 27 to April 26, 2021, across mainland China. A total of 3,465 health professionals completed the Chinese version of the MI Symptoms Scale-Health Professional, Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised, and PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5).



RESULTS: The prevalence of PTSD and suicidal behavior among health professionals were 26.9% and 24.2%, respectively. MI is associated with a higher risk of PTSD (OR =3.52, 95% CI [3.01, 4.13]), and a higher risk of suicidal behaviors (OR= 2.13, 95% CI [1.81, 2.50]) under the controlling of sociodemographic variables. And the interaction of PTSD and MI was associated with a significantly increased risk of suicidal behaviors (ORinteraction = 1.61, 95% CI [1.29, 2.02]).



CONCLUSIONS: The MI symptoms are associated with a higher risk of PTSD, and suicidal behaviors among health professionals 1 year after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. The findings underscore the importance of identifying and treating MI as one way to manage PTSD and suicidal behaviors among health professionals during the postpandemic period. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

