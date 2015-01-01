|
Bornheimer LA, Verdugo JL, Humm L, Steacy C, Krasnick J, Goldstein Grumet J, Aikens JE, Gold K, Hiltz B, Smith MJ. Res. Soc. Work Pract. 2024; 34(2): 182-193.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38881845
PURPOSE: Mental health providers are well-positioned to engage in suicide prevention efforts, yet implementation depends on skill acquisition and providers often report feeling underprepared. This pilot study explored the acceptability, feasibility, and preliminary effectiveness of three suicide prevention-focused simulations with virtual clients.
Language: en
suicide prevention; suicide assessment; safety planning; simulated training; student trainees