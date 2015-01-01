Abstract

Death by suicide is the second leading cause of intentional injury incurred by foreign-born workers in the United States. Hispanic/Latino farmworkers are systematically excluded from important safety net programs. Drawing on interviews with 16 individuals representing various community organizations serving rural, agriculture-dependent regions in Colorado (n=9) and Utah (n=7), we describe Hispanic/Latino farmworkers' access to the mental health safety net in the Rocky Mountain Region post/during the COVID-19 pandemic.



FINDINGS inform the need for expanded safety net infrastructure and community collaborations to support farmworkers effectively now and in the case of future pandemics.

