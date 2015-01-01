SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keeney AJ, Ingold SS, Pena AA, Ciro D, Rodriguez A. J. Rural Ment. Health 2024; 48(1): 64-71.

(Copyright © 2024, National Association for Rural Mental Health, Publisher American Psychological Association)

10.1037/rmh0000251

38882605

PMC11177567

Death by suicide is the second leading cause of intentional injury incurred by foreign-born workers in the United States. Hispanic/Latino farmworkers are systematically excluded from important safety net programs. Drawing on interviews with 16 individuals representing various community organizations serving rural, agriculture-dependent regions in Colorado (n=9) and Utah (n=7), we describe Hispanic/Latino farmworkers' access to the mental health safety net in the Rocky Mountain Region post/during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINDINGS inform the need for expanded safety net infrastructure and community collaborations to support farmworkers effectively now and in the case of future pandemics.


barriers to health care; farmworkers; foreign-born; Hispanic/Latino; safety net programs; workplace health and wellbeing

