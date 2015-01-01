|
Citation
Kourgiantakis T, Vicknarajah R, Logan J, Edwards T, Lee E, Craig S, Kaura A, Williams CC, Marshall S. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2024; 19(1): e30.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38886804
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Canada legalized recreational cannabis in 2018, and one of the primary objectives of the Cannabis Act was to protect youth by reducing their access to cannabis and providing public education. Canada has the highest prevalence of cannabis use worldwide, particularly among youth and young adults under the age of 25. Cannabis use is linked with many adverse effects for youth and young adults including psychosis, anxiety, depression, respiratory distress, cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, and impaired cognitive performance. Despite the high prevalence of cannabis use and the evolution of policies in Canada and globally, significant knowledge and research gaps remain regarding youth and young adult cannabis use. The aim of this scoping review is to map the extent, nature, and range of evidence available on youth and young adult cannabis use in Canada since its legalization, in order to strengthen policies, services, treatments, training, and public education strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Canada; Regulation; Adolescent; Public Health; Young Adult; Young adults; Cannabis; Youth; Public health; Scoping review; Legislation, Drug; *Marijuana Use/epidemiology/legislation & jurisprudence; Canada/epidemiology; COVID-19/epidemiology/prevention & control; Legalization