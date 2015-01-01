Abstract

Bite injuries require differentiated treatment due to the deeply inoculated polymicrobial pathogen spectrum, possible concomitant injuries and pronounced soft tissue damage. Dog bites are the most common bite injuries but are less complicated to heal than human and cat bites. The location of the bite greatly depends on the age and the size of the bite victim as well as the type of bite perpetrator. In every case detection of the pathogen should be carried out to provide the best possible adapted treatment in the event of an exacerbation. The primary antibiotic treatment should be empirical with amoxicillin + clavulanic acid or ampicillin + sulbactam and, if necessary, adjusted according to the antibiogram. Depending on the findings, surgical treatment includes excision of the bite canal and a customized wound debridement. It is important to check the vaccination status of those involved and if indicated, to carry out postexposure prophylaxis for tetanus and rabies.

Language: de