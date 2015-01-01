|
van Reemst L, Jongerling J. Aggressive Behav. 2024; 50(4): e22160.
(Copyright © 2024, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38889343
Some emergency responders are more often exposed to workplace aggression than others. Victimological theories and previous studies suggest that characteristics of the target may predict exposure to workplace aggression. This paper examines the relationship between negative affect, hostile attribution, dominance, empathy, self-evaluations, and exposure to workplace aggression among emergency responders. Emergency medical workers, firefighters and police officers in the Netherlands filled in a survey during three measurement occasions (6 months apart).
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Longitudinal Studies; Netherlands; Empathy; Hostility; victimization; *Aggression/psychology; *Emergency Responders/psychology; emergency responders; Firefighters/psychology; first response; Police/psychology; target characteristics; workplace aggression; Workplace/psychology