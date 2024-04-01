Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: Emergency department (ED) screening for child physical abuse has been widely implemented, with uncertain effects on child abuse identification. Our goal was to determine the effect of screening on referrals to child protective services (CPS) identifying abuse.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective cohort study of children younger than 6 years old with an ED encounter at 1 of 2 large health care systems, one of which implemented routine child abuse screening. The main outcome was initial (<2 days) or subsequent (3 to 180 days) referral to CPS identifying child abuse using linked records. We compared outcomes for the 2-year period after screening was implemented to the preperiod and nonscreening EDs using generalized estimating equations to adjust for sex, age, race/ethnicity, payor and prior ED encounters and clustered by center.



RESULTS: Of the 331,120 ED encounters, 41,589 (12.6%) occurred at screening EDs during the screening period. Screening was completed in 34,272 (82%) and was positive in 188 (0.45%). Overall, 7,623 encounters (2.3%) had a subsequent referral, of which 589 (0.2%) identified moderate or severe abuse. ED screening did not change initial (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]=1.01, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.89 to 1.15) or subsequent referral to CPS when compared to the prescreening period (aOR=1.05, 95% CI 0.9 to 1.18) or to the nonscreening EDs (aOR=1.06, 95% CI 0.92 to 1.21).



CONCLUSION: Routine screening did not affect initial or subsequent referrals to CPS.

