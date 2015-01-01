Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of our study is to explore the associations between multiple types of workplace violence (WPV) and burnout risk, sleep problems, and leaving intention among nurses.



METHODS: This cross-sectional survey recruited 1,742 nurses, and data on WPV experiences were collected through self-administered questionnaires. Work conditions, burnout risk scales, sleep quality, and leaving intentions were also evaluated. Multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the associations of WPV with burnout risk, sleep quality, and leaving intentions, adjusting for demographic characteristics and work conditions.



RESULTS: The study found that 66.7% of nurses reported experience of WPV, with 26.9% experiencing both physical and nonphysical forms. Those who experienced multiple types of WPV reported worse work conditions, higher burnout risk, poorer sleep quality, and a stronger leaving intention compared to those without such experiences. Adjusting for working conditions, logistic regression analysis showed that nurses who experienced multiple types of WPV had 2.12-fold higher odds of high personal burnout risk, 2.36-fold higher odds of high client-related burnout risk, 1.95-fold higher odds of poor sleep quality, and 1.80-fold higher odds of high leaving intention, compared to those without WPV experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: Strategies by hospital managers and policymakers to monitor and reduce workplace violence are vital for sustaining nurses' mental health, well-being, and preventing early attrition from the profession.

