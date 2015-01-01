Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accidental and assault gunshot wounds (GSWs) are the second leading cause of injury in the United States for youth ages 1- to 17-years-old, resulting in significant negative effects on pediatric patients' mental health functioning. Despite the critical implications of GSWs, there has yet to be a systematic review synthesizing trends in mental health outcomes for pediatric patients; a gap the present review fills. Additionally, this review identifies evidence-based psychological interventions shown to be effective in the treatment of subclinical symptoms of psychological disorders in the general population.



METHODS: A comprehensive search was conducted using five databases: American Psychological Association (APA) PsycInfo, APA PsycArticles, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), Education Resource Information Center (ERIC), and Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval Systems Online (MEDLINE). Twenty-two articles met inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: Findings suggest pediatric GSW patients are at a significantly elevated risk for mental health disorders when compared to other- (e.g., motor vehicle collision) and non-injured youth. Disorders include post-traumatic stress, disruptive behavior, anxiety, depression, and substance use. Hospital-based violence intervention programs, cultivating supportive relationships with adults in one's community, and trauma-focused outpatient services were identified as effective interventions for treating subclinical psychological symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Depicted in the proposed conceptual model, the present study delineates a direct association between pediatric GSWs and subsequent onset of mental health disorders. This relation is buffered by evidence-based psychological interventions targeting subclinical symptoms.



RESULTS suggest brief psychological interventions can help treat mental health challenges, minimizing risk for significant long-term concerns. Cultural adaptations to enhance the utility and accessibility of interventions for all patients are recommended.

