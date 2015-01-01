|
Hale ME, Pinkman K, Quinoy AM, Schoffner KR. BMC Pediatr. 2024; 24(1): e397.
38890635
BACKGROUND: Accidental and assault gunshot wounds (GSWs) are the second leading cause of injury in the United States for youth ages 1- to 17-years-old, resulting in significant negative effects on pediatric patients' mental health functioning. Despite the critical implications of GSWs, there has yet to be a systematic review synthesizing trends in mental health outcomes for pediatric patients; a gap the present review fills. Additionally, this review identifies evidence-based psychological interventions shown to be effective in the treatment of subclinical symptoms of psychological disorders in the general population.
Language: en
Humans; Child; Child, Preschool; Adolescent; Pediatrics; Mental Health; Evidence-Based Practice; Gunshot wound; *Mental Disorders/therapy/etiology; *Wounds, Gunshot/therapy/psychology; Evidence-based psychological intervention; Mental health outcomes; Psychosocial Intervention/methods