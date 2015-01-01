Abstract

BACKGROUND: School truancy, deliberately skipping school without permission, is a complex issue with far-reaching consequences for individual students, education systems, and entire communities. While this phenomenon is not unique to Sierra Leone, the specific context of the post-conflict nation raises concerns about its potential impact on the country's fragile rebuilding process. This study examines the prevalence and predictors of school truancy among adolescents in Sierra Leone.



METHODS: The study analysed the cross-sectional 2017 Global School-based Health Survey (GSHS) data in Sierra Leone, a nationally representative survey conducted among adolescents aged 10-19 years using a multistage sampling methodology. A weighted sample of 2,769 adolescents in Sierra Leone was included in the study. A multivariable binary regression analysis was used to examine the predictors of school truancy among adolescents. The regression results were presented using an adjusted odds ratio (AOR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI).



RESULTS: The prevalence of school truancy was 35% among adolescents in Sierra Leone. Adolescents who use alcohol (AOR = 2.28, 95% CI = 1.45, 3.58) and who have ever had sexual intercourse (AOR = 1.67, 95% CI = 1.10, 2.53) had higher odds of being associated with school truancy. Adolescents who planned suicide (AOR = 0.58, 95% CI = 0.36, 0.93) and whose parents did not intrude on their privacy (AOR = 0.66, 95% CI = 0.45, 0.97) had lower odds of being associated with school truancy.



CONCLUSION: School truancy is a critical issue in Sierra Leone, demanding multi-pronged interventions at policy and practice levels. Addressing underlying causes like alcohol use, sexual behaviour, planned suicide, and parent's intrusion of privacy is crucial. Key strategies include fostering positive school environments, providing mental health support, and improving parent-child communication.

