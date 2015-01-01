|
Osborne A, Labor C, Bangura C, Kangbai JB. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e453.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38890639
BACKGROUND: School truancy, deliberately skipping school without permission, is a complex issue with far-reaching consequences for individual students, education systems, and entire communities. While this phenomenon is not unique to Sierra Leone, the specific context of the post-conflict nation raises concerns about its potential impact on the country's fragile rebuilding process. This study examines the prevalence and predictors of school truancy among adolescents in Sierra Leone.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Male; School; Adolescent; Young Adult; Adolescents; Prevalence; Absenteeism; Sierra Leone; *Health Surveys; *Schools; Sierra Leone/epidemiology; Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Truancy