Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ice and snow sports, which are inherently high risk due to their physically demanding nature, pose significant challenges in terms of participant safety. These activities increase the likelihood of injuries, largely due to reduced bodily agility and responsiveness in cold, often unpredictable winter environments. The critical need for effective injury prevention in these sports is emphasized by the considerable impact injuries have on the health of participants, alongside the economic and social costs associated with medical and rehabilitative care. In the context of ice and snow sports environments, applying the E principles of injury prevention to evaluate intervention measures can guide the implementation of future sports safety and other health promotion intervention measures in this field. When well executed, this approach can substantially reduce both the frequency and severity of injuries, thereby significantly enhancing the safety and long-term viability of these challenging sports.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to rigorously assess and statistically substantiate the efficacy of diverse injury prevention strategies in ice and snow sports, aiming to bolster future safety measures with solid empirical evidence.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis.



METHODS: The overarching aim of this research was to meticulously aggregate and scrutinize a broad spectrum of scholarly literature, focusing on the quantifiable efficacy of diverse, multicomponent intervention strategies in mitigating the incidence of injuries within the realm of ice and snow sports. This endeavour entailed an exhaustive extraction of data from esteemed academic databases, encompassing publications up to September 30, 2023. In pursuit of methodological excellence and analytical rigor, the study employed advanced bias assessment methodologies, notably the AMSTAR 2 and GRADE approaches, alongside sophisticated random-effects statistical modelling. This comprehensive approach was designed to ensure the utmost validity, reliability, and scholarly integrity of the study's findings.



RESULTS: Fifteen papers, including 9 randomized controlled trials, 3 case‒control studies, and 3 cohort studies with 26,123 participants and 4,382 injuries, were analysed. The findings showed a significant reduction in injury rates through various interventions: overall injury prevention (RR = 0.50, 95% CI 0.42-0.63), educational training (RR = 0.50, 95% CI 0.34-0.73), educational videos (RR = 0.53, 95% CI 0.34-0.81), protective equipment (RR = 0.64, 95% CI 0.46-0.87), and policy changes (RR = 0.28, 95% CI 0.16-0.49). Subgroup analysis revealed potential heterogeneity in compliance (p = 0.347). Compared to controls, multicomponent interventions effectively reduced injury rates.



CONCLUSION: This systematic review and meta-analysis demonstrated that multicomponent interventions significantly prevent injuries in ice and snow sports. By applying the E principles of injury prevention and constructing a framework for practical injury prevention research in ice and snow sports, we can gradually shift towards a systemic paradigm for a better understanding of the development and prevention of sports injuries. Moreover, sports injury prevention is a complex and dynamic process. Therefore, high-quality experiments in different scenarios are needed in future research to provide more reliable evidence, offer valuable and relevant prevention information for practitioners and participants, and help formulate more effective preventive measures in practice.

Language: en