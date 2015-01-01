Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate and compare the injuries of Olympic wrestlers during the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held in August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: In this descriptive epidemiological study, injury report forms were used to collect and analyse injury data during the competitions.



RESULTS: During 410 matches in the Rio Olympic Games, 21 injuries were recorded among 346 wrestlers (112=women), a rate of 5.1 injuries/100 bouts and 6.1 injuries/100 athletes. During 322 matches in the Tokyo Olympic Games, 28 injuries were recorded among 287 wrestlers (96=women), with 8.7 injuries/100 bouts and 9.8 injuries/100 athletes. However, these apparent differences in injury rates between Tokyo and Rio were not statistically significant (injuries/bout: p=0.057, 95% CI: 0.31 to 1.02; injuries/athlete: p=0.087, 95% CI: 0.33 to 1.08). Mild injuries comprised the greatest proportion of injuries in both Olympic Games. Severe injuries accounted for 0%, 16.7% and 36.4% of injuries in Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's wrestling, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Most wrestling injuries in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were mild skin injuries in the head and face regions due to direct body contact during standing positions in the 1/8-final round of wrestling competitions. No critical injury was observed during the recent Olympic Games. Attention should be drawn to preventing upper limb joint dislocations as common severe injuries in both Olympic Games. While not statistically significant, the Tokyo Games, after the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessed a higher injury occurrence than the Rio Games.

