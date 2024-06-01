SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barel MS, Toukan N, Abo Aqil A, Aviad C, Kobo OM, Roguin A. Can. J. Cardiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cjca.2024.06.010

38889849

The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the scale of the death toll and its brutality, will go down as one of the worst terrorist attacks in modern history. Following these events, we observed an increase in hospitalizations of young women with suspected heart problems. A common characteristic of all the female patients was that they were mothers of soldiers fighting inside Gaza without any communication with their sons, and lack of knowledge of their situation and health.


Stress; Terror; Cardiomyopathy; Takotsubo; Emotional Reaction

