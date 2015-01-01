|
Baugerud GA, Johnson MS, Dianiska R, Røed RK, Powell MB, Lamb ME, Hassan SZ, Sabet SS, Hicks S, Salehi P, Riegler MA, Halvorsen P, Quas J. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38889731
This proof-of- concept study focused on interviewers' behaviors and perceptions when interacting with a dynamic AI child avatar alleging abuse. Professionals (N = 68) took part in a virtual reality (VR) study in which they questioned an avatar presented as a child victim of sexual or physical abuse. Of interest was how interviewers questioned the avatar, how productive the child avatar was in response, and how interviewers perceived the VR interaction.
child advocacy Centers, child abuse, forensic interviews, interviewing children, sexual abuse, interview techniques