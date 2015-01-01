SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baugerud GA, Johnson MS, Dianiska R, Røed RK, Powell MB, Lamb ME, Hassan SZ, Sabet SS, Hicks S, Salehi P, Riegler MA, Halvorsen P, Quas J. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10775595241263017

38889731

This proof-of- concept study focused on interviewers' behaviors and perceptions when interacting with a dynamic AI child avatar alleging abuse. Professionals (N = 68) took part in a virtual reality (VR) study in which they questioned an avatar presented as a child victim of sexual or physical abuse. Of interest was how interviewers questioned the avatar, how productive the child avatar was in response, and how interviewers perceived the VR interaction.

FINDINGS suggested alignment between interviewers' virtual questioning approaches and interviewers' typical questioning behavior in real-world investigative interviews, with a diverse range of questions used to elicit disclosures from the child avatar. The avatar responded to most question types as children typically do, though more nuanced programming of the avatar's productivity in response to complex question types is needed. Participants rated the avatar positively and felt comfortable with the VR experience.

RESULTS underscored the potential of AI-based interview training as a scalable, standardized alternative to traditional methods.


