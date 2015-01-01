SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hirono M. Disasters 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/disa.12633

38888033

Chinese humanitarian actors have worked frequently with the Chinese diaspora in disaster-affected areas, but little, if any, research has been conducted into the important role of the diaspora in disaster response and humanitarian assistance. This paper investigates what local knowledge the Chinese diaspora has offered to humanitarian actors from the People's Republic of China (PRC), and how this has contributed to their effectiveness. Based on a case study of the semi-autonomous Indonesian province of Aceh in the aftermath of the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, this paper argues that the diaspora can serve as a linchpin in local and international humanitarian action. It can do so by strengthening networks and bringing together local ethnic communities, local governments, and the PRC's humanitarian actors, while also offering local knowledge in the form of contextual memory. Such local knowledge may have to be fully utilised to address any underlying ethnic tensions in disaster-affected areas.


China; social capital; ethnic groups; humanitarian assistance; localisation; contextual memory; diaspora; international rescue team; overseas Chinese

