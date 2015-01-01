SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kureshi N, Walling S, Erdogan M, Opra I, Green RS, Clarke DB. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00068-024-02572-1

38888789

OBJECTIVES: Off-road vehicle (ORV) and motorcycle use is common in Canada; however, risk of serious injury is heightened when these vehicles are operated without helmets and under the influence of alcohol. This study evaluated the impact of alcohol intoxication on helmet non-use and mortality among ORV and motorcycle crashes.

METHODS: Using data collected from the Nova Scotia Trauma Registry, a retrospective analysis (2002-2017) of ORV and motorcycle crashes resulting in major traumatic brain injury was performed. Patients were grouped by blood alcohol concentration (BAC) as negative (< 2 mmol/L), legally intoxicated (2-17.3 mmol/L) or criminally intoxicated (> 17.3 mmol/L). Logistic regression models were constructed to test for helmet non-use and mortality.

RESULTS: A total of 424 trauma patients were included in the analysis (220 ORV, 204 motorcycle). Less than half (45%) of patients involved in ORV crashes were wearing helmets and 65% were criminally intoxicated. Most patients involved in motorcycle crashes were helmeted at time of injury (88.7%) and 18% were criminally intoxicated. Those with criminal levels of intoxication had 3.7 times the odds of being unhelmeted and were 3 times more likely to die prehospital compared to BAC negative patients. There were significantly increased odds of in-hospital mortality among those with both legal (OR = 5.63), and criminal intoxication levels (OR = 4.97) compared to patients who were BAC negative.

CONCLUSION: Alcohol intoxication is more frequently observed in ORV versus motorcycle crashes. Criminal intoxication is associated with helmet non-use. Any level of intoxication is a predictor of increased in-hospital mortality.


Motorcycles; Mortality; Alcohol; Traumatic brain injury; All-terrain vehicles; Off-road vehicles

