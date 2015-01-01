|
Zhang M, Chi C, Liu Q, Zhang Y, Tao X, Liu H, Xuan B. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1362121.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
38887253
BACKGROUND: The incidence of smartphone addiction has been widely studied, but the research on the relationship between smartphone addiction and psychological distress and internet gaming disorder is limited. This study investigated the characteristics and prevalence of smartphone addiction and its relation with psychological distress and internet gaming disorder. Furthermore, it provides the scientific basis for intervention measures in schools, families, and society.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prevalence; psychological distress; Surveys and Questionnaires; students; medical; smartphone addiction; *Internet Addiction Disorder/epidemiology/psychology; *Psychological Distress; *Smartphone/statistics & numerical data; *Students, Medical/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Behavior, Addictive/epidemiology/psychology; China/epidemiology; internet gaming disorder; Stress, Psychological/epidemiology; Video Games/statistics & numerical data/psychology