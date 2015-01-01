|
Citation
|
Jorgensen MP, Safai P, Mainwaring L. Front. Sports Act. Living 2024; 6: e1392809.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38887686
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Initially developed by New Zealand Rugby in 2014, the Blue Card initiative in rugby enables match officials to remove athletes from play if they are suspected to have sustained a concussion. Considerable attention has been paid by sport and health advocates to the possibilities and limitations of this initiative in safeguarding athlete health. However, little if any attention has been paid to the well-being of those responsible for administering the Blue Card (i.e., match officials). The aim of this paper was to examine match officials' experiences with and perspectives on implementing the Blue Card initiative in Ontario, Canada, with focused attention on the tensions around their ability to manage games and participants (e.g., athletes, coaches) while attempting to safeguard athlete well-being.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
blue card; concussion recognition; culture of risk; match officials; participant welfare; rugby; sport policy; sport-related concussion