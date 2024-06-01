Abstract

Suicide in youth and young adults is a serious public health problem. However, the biological mechanisms of suicidal ideation (SI) remain poorly understood. The primary goal of these analyses was to identify the connectome profile of suicidal ideation using resting state electroencephalography (EEG). We evaluated the neurocircuitry of SI in a sample of youths and young adults (aged 10-26 years, n = 111) with current or past diagnoses of either a depressive disorder or bipolar disorder who were enrolled in the Texas Resilience Against Depression Study (T-RAD). Neurocircuitry was analyzed using orthogonalized power envelope connectivity computed from resting state EEG. Suicidal ideation was assessed with the 3-item Suicidal Thoughts factor of the Concise Health Risk Tracking self-report scale. The statistical pipeline involved dimension reduction using principal component analysis, and the association of neuroimaging data with SI using regularized canonical correlation analysis. From the original 111 participants and the correlation matrix of 4950 EEG connectivity pairs in each band (alpha, beta, theta), dimension reduction generated 1305 EEG connectivity pairs in the theta band, 2337 EEG pairs in the alpha band, and 914 EEG connectivity pairs in the beta band. Overall, SI was consistently involved with dysfunction of the default mode network (DMN). This report provides preliminary evidence of DMN dysfunction associated with active suicidal ideation in adolescents. Using EEG using power envelopes to compute connectivity moves us closer to using neurocircuit dysfunction in the clinical setting to identify suicidal ideation.

